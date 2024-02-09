What to do for Valentine's Day in North Texas

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. If you need help with planning the perfect day for your loved ones, we've compiled a list of events and deals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

VALENTINE'S DAY EVENTS IN DFW

VALENTINE'S DAY AT NORTHPARK CENTER

Head to NorthPark Center on Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a family-friendly Valentine's Day celebration. The event will feature a performance by harpist Jess Garland, Valentine's activities for children and sweets available for purchase. The activities will be located on the first floor between Nordstrom and Macy's.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

DALLAS MIMOSA WALK: ST. VALENTINE'S DAY WEEKEND

Take a self-guided tour with mimosa samples at each shop in Deep Ellum on Feb. 10, from noon to 3:30 p.m. After the mimosa walk, an After Valentine's Bash begins at Elm & Good with specialty cocktails and music. Tickets are $42. They include a souvenir glass, map and wristband.

VALENTINE'S WEEKEND CUPID RUN AGAINST BREAST CANCER

Run for a good cause on Valentine's weekend in Fort Worth on Feb. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event encourages you to run with your special loved one or meet someone at the run. Tickets start at $37 and include free chocolates and a Swag Bag.

VALENTINE'S DAY ICE SKATING

Head to Allen Community Ice Rink on Feb. 10 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. to ice skate. The rink is providing a 2-for-1 ice skate rental deal for couples. The event is open to all ages and tickets to skate are $7 and $3 for skate rentals.



DALLASITES101 7TH ANNUAL CUPID CRAWL

All 18+ are welcome at Dallasites101 Cupid Bar Crawl on Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20. The event features discounted drinks and entertainment with priority access to bars and a Valentine's themed beanie.

VALENTINE'S BAKE AND SIP

Take a baking class at Kitchen Social for a Bake and Sip event on Feb. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $45. Small bites and tea will be provided as you decorate Valentine's Day themed cookies. In between decorating, the event says you will be "sipping tea and spilling it."

VALENTINE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

If you want to solve a murder mystery this Valentine's Day, head to Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine on Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner and dessert. The theme follows uncovering who stole a missing diamond and guests are encouraged to wear their finest attire.

LEELA'S HOUSE OF HEARTS

Until March 3, you can head to Leela's Galentine's "House of Hearts" pop-up in Dallas. The spot has three locations: Lower Greenville, Uptown and in Trophy Club, TX.

SUNDOWN AT GRANADA MOVIE NIGHT

On Feb. 14, Sundown at Granada is hosting a free rooftop movie night. They will be playing the movie "Valentine's Day" at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 and older unless accompanied by an adult.

VALENTINE'S DAY DEALS IN DFW

DAKOTA'S STEAKHOUSE

Dakota's special Valentine's Day menu features three courses at $95 a person. Menu options include lobster bisque, wagyu carpaccio, NY strip steak, jumbo sea scallops and a 24-karat gold chocolate mousse cake.

BULLA GASTROBAR

From Feb. 12-14, Bulla Gastrobar will have a Valentine's Day "Love at First Bite" four-course prix-fixe menu for $130 per couple. The deal features a complimentary toast.

CARBONE

Carbone will have a $165 per person prix-fix menu this Valentine's Day. The menu features options like a king crab cocktail, a whole branzino and lobster ravioli.

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE

Perry's Steakhouse is offering two Valentine's Day specials this year. On Feb. 14, a three-course prix-fixe menu will be available starting at $69. The menu features options like turtle gumbo and a filet mignon. From Feb. 11-14, Perry's is offering a Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2 for $185 per couple. The entree includes a filet mignon roast and two lobster tails.

APOTHECARY

This Dallas cocktail lounge has a Valentine's Teatime course menu and a Valentine's five-course dinner menu. Teatime features scones and pastries and two tea pairings at $75 per person. The five-course menu includes crab fondue, grilled radicchio, smoked pig tails, a 10 oz filet and a bundt cake. The menu is $125 per person and vegetarian options are available.

NOBU

This Valentine's Day, Nobu is offering an omakase experience. The menu includes items like snow crab crispy rice with caviar, Chilean sea bass, wagyu steak and olive oil cake. It's priced at $225 per person.

SIXTY VINES

On Feb. 11, Sixty Vines is hosting a Galentine's brunch celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a Rosé flight, a build-your-own bouquet bar, permanent jewelry and canvas tote painting.