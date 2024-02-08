Only one North Texas restaurant made OpenTable's list of top 100 most romantic restaurants

As Valentine's Day approaches, OpenTable is helping couples find the most romantic restaurants for their Feb. 14 celebrations.

The online restaurant-reservation service company released its list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024, calling it "a new resource to discover the best restaurants for date nights."

According to OpenTable, the company "analyzed more than 12 million diner reviews and metrics to find the restaurants that had diners swooning."

Unfortunately for North Texans, only one local restaurant made the list. OpenTable ranked Truluck's in Southlake among the top 100 most romantic restaurants for 2024.

The seafood and crab restaurant, located at 1420 Plaza Place, is accepting reservations for Valentine's Day. North Texans can also make reservations at Truluck's in Dallas and Plano.

The only other Texas restaurant to make OpenTable's list of romantic restaurants was 1011 Bistro in Kerrville, TX.

Click here see the full list of OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024.