What Makes Grapevine the ‘Christmas Capital of Texas?'

By Baylee Friday, Savannah Jones and Chris Blake

Christmas trees and mistletoe everywhere you look with the smell of peppermint and freshly baked goods prancing across your nostrils. This winter wonderland isn't at the North Pole but in North Texas.

On this episode of KRLD's Texas Wants to Know, host Baylee Friday travels to Grapevine to figure out how the city was officially named the Christmas Capital of Texas.

She talks to Daniel Horsch, the Director of Marketing and Brand Management at the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau, and some of the locally owned businesses on Main Street including the managers at outdoor outfitters Nomad and the beloved bakery shop Judy Pie.

