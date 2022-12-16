City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show

The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season.

On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program, which features cities across America that are bringing Christmas traditions to the next level.

Grapevine has truly lived up to the city's name as the Christmas Capital of Texas. The city was officially recognized as such by the state of Texas in 2009 and has since featured a robust downtown scene of Christmas lights and decorations, Christmas events throughout the city all season, yearly ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort and so much more.

Mayor William Tate, Paul “PW” McCallum, executive director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, and other city leaders rounded up everyone for the live segment with NBC 5’s own Alanna Quillen.

As part of our Merriest Main Street series, @AlannaNBC5 visited the town of Grapevine, Texas @VisitGrapevine — which truly captures the Christmas spirit! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/ciajfVeG2l — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 16, 2022

Families woke up bright and early, holding homemade signs of cheer for Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and the team.

Figure skaters took to the ice on Grapevine’s first ever ice rink located on Peace Plaza on Main Street. Even Grapevine High School's theater group, Troupe 1574, put on a show and sang Christmas carols.

Shout out to the talented kids in the @Grapevine_HS theater program! @GHSTheatre1574 put on this awesome performance at Grapevine Main Station this AM after the @TODAYshow appearance. Check out their next big performance Jan 26-29! Details at https://t.co/Tgogam4ttm @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/aSMaye8EEW — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) December 16, 2022

Grapevine's Christmas events are unaffected by the storm and plans are moving ahead on more events around the city over the next two weeks.

"Grapevine really celebrates the spirit of Christmas in the spirit of Texas. And so when the storms hit, it was just amazing to see the community come together to help one another. That's part of what we do at the Chamber of Commerce,” said Kelly Schwartz of the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "The sense of community in Grapevine is one of the things that makes Grapevine so special and it's been really amazing to see how resilient the community has been."

