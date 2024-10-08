WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Wise County deputy killed in crash to take place on Tuesday

The live stream will play in the video player above.

The funeral for a Wise County deputy who was killed in a crash while on duty will take place on Tuesday.

Friends and family will gather to remember Deputy Lex Allen Love, 26, who was responding to a call about a car crash on County Road 4421 when he collided with a concrete barrier while driving through a construction zone.

Other deputies were nearby when Love crashed and were able to stop and provide first aid.

Love was said to be unresponsive when he was pulled from his vehicle. Medics with the Wise County EMS service transported Love to Medical City Decatur, where he later died.

The sheriff's department described Love as "an amazingly kind young deputy" who first worked with the sheriff's department years ago as a jailer.

He attended the police academy, sponsored by the Decatur Police Department. After graduation, Love was a patrol officer for a couple of years before returning to the sheriff's department last April.