‘One of the best,' Wise County deputy killed in crash responding to a call for help

A deputy with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a crash Wednesday while responding to a call.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Lex Allen Love, 26, was responding to a call about a car crash on County Road 4421 when he collided with a concrete barrier while driving through a construction zone at about 8:20 p.m.

Other deputies were nearby when Love crashed and were able to stop and provide first aid.

Love was said to be unresponsive when he was pulled from his vehicle. Medics with the Wise County EMS service transported Love to Medical City Decatur, where he later died.

The sheriff's department described Love as "an amazingly kind young deputy" who first worked with the sheriff's department years ago as a jailer.

He attended the police academy, sponsored by the Decatur Police Department. After graduation, Love was a patrol officer for a couple of years before returning to the sheriff's department last April.

"Lex is one of the best law enforcement officers to ever wear the DPD and WCSO badges," the sheriff's office said. "Lex leaves behind a beautiful and loving young family. A huge hole was left in Wise County Law Enforcement."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.