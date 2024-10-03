Wise County

‘One of the best,' Wise County deputy killed in crash responding to a call for help

Deputy survived by a "loving, young family" after a devastating car crash Wednesday night

By Frank Heinz

Lex Allen Love, 26, died while responding to a call for help on Oct. 2, 2024.
NBC 5 News/ Wise County SO

A deputy with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a crash Wednesday while responding to a call.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Lex Allen Love, 26, was responding to a call about a car crash on County Road 4421 when he collided with a concrete barrier while driving through a construction zone at about 8:20 p.m.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Other deputies were nearby when Love crashed and were able to stop and provide first aid.

Love was said to be unresponsive when he was pulled from his vehicle. Medics with the Wise County EMS service transported Love to Medical City Decatur, where he later died.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The sheriff's department described Love as "an amazingly kind young deputy" who first worked with the sheriff's department years ago as a jailer.

He attended the police academy, sponsored by the Decatur Police Department. After graduation, Love was a patrol officer for a couple of years before returning to the sheriff's department last April.

"Lex is one of the best law enforcement officers to ever wear the DPD and WCSO badges," the sheriff's office said. "Lex leaves behind a beautiful and loving young family. A huge hole was left in Wise County Law Enforcement."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Louisiana 55 mins ago

TikTok star ‘Mr Prada' arrested in Dallas, accused of bludgeoning therapist to death

Dallas 2 hours ago

City to host town halls on major Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center project

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

This article tagged under:

Wise County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us