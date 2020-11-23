WGU Texas, Tarrant County College District Partner to Eliminate Transfer Barriers for Students Who Seek Four-Year Degrees

WGU Texas and Western Governors University have announced a partnership with Tarrant County College District to implement WGU's "Onward With Learning" initiative.

The initiative, better known as the OWL Transfer Program, will support students who seek bachelor's degrees after completing their associate degrees.

The program launched this month and is designed to remove common transfer barriers through early engagement with students and sustained support during their academic journey at Tarrant County College District.

"WGU is committed to helping Tarrant County College students further their educational achievements by removing barriers to transfer," Spencer Stewart, WGU's Vice President of Partnerships, said. "Tarrant County College's high-quality programs will prepare them for a four-year degree program at WGU Texas, and by engaging students early and often we can make sure they streamline their academic journey-saving them time and tuition costs."

Tarrant County College students who participate in the OWL Transfer Program will be guaranteed admission at WGU Texas. They will also be eligible to earn a scholarship of $900 per six-month term for up to two years.

The benefits of the program for participating students also include regular email communications through the OWL Nurture Program, free online transfer success courses and co-advising from WGU staff, and access to social-emotional learning course, the Program for Academic and Career Advancement, that helps develop students' confidence, communication skills, help-seeking skills, and planning, time management, and study habits.

Western Governors University, the nation's largest online nonprofit university, introduced the OWL Transfer Program to 21 community colleges across the country to serve thousands of students who are newly enrolled or who have completed less than 50% of their associate degree programs and are interested in one of 13 bachelor's degree programs from WGU Texas' College of Business, College of Information Technology, or Teachers College.

"This articulation agreement creates another seamless, cost-effective pathway for TCC students interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree through WGU," TCC Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Elva LeBlanc said. "The OWL Transfer Program will not only expand opportunities for TCC graduates, but will also make an impact on the Texas workforce which relies heavily on highly-skilled workers."

Additional information about the OWL Transfer Program is available at www.wgu.edu/owltransferprogram.