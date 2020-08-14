‘We Made Some Mistakes': Dallas Police Chief Says Final Report on Downtown Protests Will Be Critical

Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said her department made mistakes during the first few nights that protesters marched downtown in response to a Black man’s killing by Minneapolis police.

In a meeting with The Dallas Morning News editorial board on Friday, Hall offered her most candid responses about the department’s handling of demonstrations following the May 25 death of George Floyd, when officers fired tear gas and less-lethal ammunition to control crowds.

Hall described the first four days of protests in late May and early June as fluid, saying the department’s final report on what happened will offer a “critical” analysis of its actions. She also acknowledged that policy changes that she made regarding an officer’s duty to intervene and the use of less-lethal ammunition to control crowds came as a result of reflection on the department’s response to protests.

