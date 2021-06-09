A Fort Worth family is sharing their grief in their search for answers after their father was stabbed and killed at a youth track meet in May.

The children of Quintus Record, 40, said he was the kind of father everyone deserves. His daughter Destinye Record said her father was known for his goofy nature, but he was as supportive as a father could be.

“He’s a family guy. He’s involved in anything he can be involved in as far as family,” Record said. “He came to all of our events, my son’s football games, he was always there. My little brother’s track meets, basketball, football, he was there.”

Family sporting events were normal for Record, who attended one on May 21 at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. According to an affidavit obtained by NBC 5, video taken by someone attending the track meet that night shows several people fighting while Record was walking in the background.

Record was shown to have “exchanged words” with another man, now identified as 47-year-old Cedric Smith, Sr. the affidavit states. According to the report, a fight including Smith’s two sons broke out inside the stadium and one of them said he was going to call their father.

Police later received an anonymous tip that stated Smith’s sons were escorted out of the stadium and later started another altercation asking Record and another person if they had anything to do with the fight inside. The anonymous tip also stated Smith, Sr. said he came to protect his sons when he and Record began “exchanging words," which turned physical before Record was stabbed by Smith, Sr.

Record’s daughter McKenzie said her father was not initially involved, but it was in his nature to try and fix problems.

“That’s the kind of person he is. That’s not him,” she said, referring to fights. “He tries to deescalate things or whatever.”

Destinye Record said Smith is not a stranger to the family, as she went to school with his daughter.

“If you all knew each other, why? You couldn’t just talk to him, you know? Instead of just reacting to the situation. You can be like a dad and pull him to the side, father to father and talked to it out and see what was going on,” she told NBC 5 Friday.

As the family learns to live without their family, they are hoping for justice. For them, Destinye said justice means holding everyone who was involved accountable.

“We just want to be at peace. I know it’s not going to go back to normal but just a little bit just how it was,” she said.

According to jail records, Smith, Sr. remains in the Tarrant County jail as of Wednesday night on charges including murder. NBC 5 reached out to an attorney listed for Smith, but he was not immediately available.