Water Main Fixed, Bedford, Euless Residents Can Resume Normal Use

Residents in Bedford and Euless are able to once again use water normally, including using sprinkler systems, after being asked to conserve water earlier this week due to a broken water line at a Trinity River Authority treatment plant.

According to Bedford, the TRA said a 48-inch main at a treatment plant in Euless ruptured.

While the main was repaired, both Bedford and Euless put out a call to water customers to conserve water by curtailing the use of sprinkler systems.

Because there were no reports of any outages associated with the break and no loss of pressure, a boil water advisory was never required.