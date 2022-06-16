Trinity River Authority

Water Main Fixed, Bedford, Euless Residents Can Resume Normal Use

Repair to the broken main was expected to take several days; no reports of outages

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Residents in Bedford and Euless are able to once again use water normally, including using sprinkler systems, after being asked to conserve water earlier this week due to a broken water line at a Trinity River Authority treatment plant.

According to Bedford, the TRA said a 48-inch main at a treatment plant in Euless ruptured.

While the main was repaired, both Bedford and Euless put out a call to water customers to conserve water by curtailing the use of sprinkler systems.

Because there were no reports of any outages associated with the break and no loss of pressure, a boil water advisory was never required.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Trinity River AuthorityBedfordEulesswater main break
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us