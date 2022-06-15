Bedford, Euless Residents Asked to Conserve Water Due to Break at Treatment Plant

Residents in Bedford and Euless are asked to conserve water for the next five days while a broken water line at a Trinity River Authority treatment plant is repaired.

According to Bedford, the TRA notified them of a break in a 48-inch main at a treatment plant and issued a request for conservation.

"In an effort to continue providing enough water for drinking and bathing to all residents, the city is requesting residents to pause all sprinkler systems over the next five days while critical repairs are made to the water line," the city said.

Wednesday afternoon the city of Euless said they were also asked by the TRA to conserve water while repairs are made.

"Euless has issued a Mayoral Proclamation restricting the use of sprinklers during this time," the city said.

There are no currently no reports of any outages associated with the break in the water line and the water is safe to drink. Because the water is safe to drink, there is no boil water advisory in effect.