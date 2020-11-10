Wylie

Water Main Break Floods Wylie Neighborhood

NBC 5 News

A water main break made a Wylie neighborhood look more like a lake on Tuesday.

A pipe broke near Gaston and Winding Oaks Streets Tuesday morning. The nearby downtown area also flooded.

Four houses and two cars were flooded. Some fences in the neighborhood were also damaged.

Firefighters went door-to-door checking on people.

City officials said if anyone was affected by the flooding to give the city a call.

Crews say a water pipeline ruptured and a valve malfunctioned.

Officials are also urging that the city's water supply remains safe to drink.

This article tagged under:

Wylie
