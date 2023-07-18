North Richland Hills

Watch Rottweiler get rescued after being trapped under shed in Texas heat

It took police 30 minutes to free her

By Holley Ford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Rottweiler who got stuck under a shed in North Richland Hills in the summer heat was rescued by police.

Roxie, a 95-pound Rottweiler, was apparently chasing something, possibly an opossum, when she became wedged underneath her family's backyard shed late at night on July 9.

animal shelter Jul 15

DFW animal shelters are over capacity. Here's how you can help

Maine Jul 2

Maine woman punches bear that chased her dog and ends up with stitches

When police arrived, their body cameras were rolling as they worked tirelessly to free Roxie by removing part of the shed's floor.

“After nearly 30 minutes of carefully sawing and prying the flooring away around the dog, Roxie was freed,” police said.

Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly doing fine, according to police.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Richland Hillsanimalsdogsanimal stories
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us