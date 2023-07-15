animal shelter

D-FW animal shelters are over capacity. Here's how you can help

Independence Day festivities place a burden on shelters that are already stretched thin over the summer

By Noor Adatia | Dallas Morning News

Fort Worth’s new animal shelter is already full and city leaders are putting out a desperate call for people to adopt.
NBC 5 News

It’s nearing the middle of the summer, and North Texas animal shelters — already burdened by a spike in strays — are dealing with an influx of dogs and cats who don’t have a home.

Fourth of July celebrations often put a strain on shelters since animals often get spooked by fireworks and escape from their owners’ yards, explained Amanda Atwell, spokeswoman for Dallas Animal Services.

“When dogs hear these loud noises and these wild bangs like the world’s ending, they’ll find any way they can to get out of their backyard,” Atwell said.

Prior to July 4, the shelter put out messaging about how to keep pets safe and advised people to keep animals indoors in a secure location during Independence Day festivities.

“We do think it had a level of impact because we did see a lower intake this year than we have in previous years,” Atwell said.

Still, intake numbers at the shelter range from 40 to 80 dogs daily, and the Dallas shelter was at about 120% capacity as of Tuesday morning.

Grapevine Animal Services also saw an influx of pets at its shelter after the Fourth of July, even after encouraging residents to keep their dogs safe indoors during festivities, said manager Kristina Valentine.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Cowboys 1 hour ago

Oxnard neighbors say Cowboys ‘crossed a line' building platform inches from their property

Dallas 9 hours ago

Dallas CASA's 28th annual Parade of Playhouses returns to NorthPark Center

The Grapevine shelter has also seen a rise in the number of animals from other municipalities in the area, which makes it even harder for pets to find their owner, Valentine added. Other times, pet owners turn their own animals in as “found,” which increases the amount of time animals wait in line as strays — instead of as up for adoption.

Read more from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

animal shelter
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us