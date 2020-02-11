WATCH: Memorial Underway for Sisters Killed at Texas A&M Commerce

Celebrations of life for two women killed last week in a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce are underway at North Cities Church in Garland.

Abbaney, 20, and her sister Deja, 19, were in Deja's room at the Pride Rock residence hall when they were fatally shot by an intruder. Abbaney's 2-year-old child, who was with her at the time of the shooting, was grazed by a bullet and has since been treated and released to family members.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help cover funeral expenses for the sisters.

A second celebration of life for Deja Matts will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce at the Rayburn Student Center.

Abbaney's ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith, is in custody and faces two counts of capital murder in connection wit the deaths. NBC 5 has learned Smith was free on bond related to an alleged assault family violence incident that took place the previous week. Police have since named Smith as a suspect in another capital murder case, the killing of 22-year-old Steven Daniels on New Year's Eve in Denton.

Denton police said investigators were searching Smith's Rowlett home in connection with they killings in Commerce when they uncovered evidence that connected him to the murder in Denton.