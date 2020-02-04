Garland Sisters Identified as Victims in Texas A&M-Commerce Shooting

A 19-year-old woman and her sister have been identified as the two women shot and killed inside a Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall Monday morning.

Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said Monday that a student at the Pride Rock residence hall called university police at about 10:17 a.m., though he didn't elaborate on what the caller reported. Vaughn said officers arrived at the coed freshman dorm to find the bodies of two women and an injured 2-year-old child inside one of the rooms.

University officials confirmed Tuesday morning that 19-year-old Deja Matts, of Garland, and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, were the victims in Monday's "criminal incident."

Deja's 2-year-old son, also named Abbaney Matts according to school officials, was also injured in the shooting but has since been treated for his wounds and released to the care of family members.

The school said Tuesday that Deja was a freshman at A&M-Commerce and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health while her sister, Abbaney, was not enrolled at the college.

"Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victims from this week’s tragedy," the school said in a news release.

According to the Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department, "the shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated event." Investigators have not revealed any suspects or motive in the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

"This remains an active investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," police said.

This remains an active investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 4, 2020

Pride Rock residence hall, which had been closed throughout the day Monday while the shooting was investigated, was reopened to students at about 10:15 p.m. that night.

All classes, programs, and events on campus will be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes are expected to resume Thursday.

Counselors are available in the Halladay Student Services building on campus or by calling 903-886-5145 for anyone who needs assistance.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students. The gunman in that shooting has never been found; a man identified as a suspect early on was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

"People are still grieving for that," said TAMU-Commerce junior Jack Simonek.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is part of the Texas A&M University system and has a student body of about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students. Commerce is located about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.