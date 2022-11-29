The driver of a black Ford SUV and a passenger are in custody after leading sheriff's deputies and constables on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning.

NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways.

The chase went up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.

As of 11:15 a.m., the chase was headed eastbound on Interstate 20 before the driver exited at Farm-to-Market Road 429 east of Terrell and turned south.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At some point, law enforcement was able to successfully spike the driver's tires, though he continued driving for several minutes even after the shredded tires fell off the rims.

The driver eventually crashed into a fence at FM 429 and Texas 243, disabling the SUV.

Texas Sky Ranger picked up the chase at about 11:25 a.m. just as the driver and a passenger were being taken into custody.

The passenger was treated at the scene for an injury before being taken by ground ambulance to an area hospital. Officials have not confirmed any other details about the man's injury.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.