winter weather

Warming Centers Open Across North Texas Ahead of Wintry Weather

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As North Texas prepares for wintry weather that includes freezing rain, sleet and some snow, shelters across the area are opening to ensure those who are in need stay warm.

WHERE TO WARM UP

DALLAS COUNTY

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

TARRANT COUNTY

WINTER WEATHER

wintry mix Jan 27

Winter Storm Watch Issued for North Texas

forecast Jan 17

NBC 5 Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Issued, Icy Conditions Expected This Week

mental health Jan 27

Got the Winter Blues? Here's Why Mental Health Worsens in January and How to Manage It

COLLIN COUNTY

DENTON COUNTY

Chance of a wintry mix is possible Monday morning with a stronger change Tuesday morning.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

winter weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us