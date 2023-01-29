As North Texas prepares for wintry weather that includes freezing rain, sleet and some snow, shelters across the area are opening to ensure those who are in need stay warm.
WHERE TO WARM UP
DALLAS COUNTY
- The Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas 75235
- The Salvation Army: 451 W. Avenue D., Garland 75040
- Austin Street Shelter: 2929 Hickory St, Dallas 75226
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
TARRANT COUNTY
- The Salvation Army: 712 W. Abram St., Arlington 76063
- The Arlington Life Shelter: 325 West Division St., Arlington 76011
- J.E. & LE. Mabee Social Service Center: 1855 Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth 76103
WINTER WEATHER
COLLIN COUNTY
- The Salvation Army McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy., Mckinney 75069
- The Salvation Army Plano: 3528 14th St., Plano 75074
DENTON COUNTY
- Our Daily Bread: 909 N. Loop 288, Denton 76209
- Denton Salvation Army: 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton 76209
- Lewisville Salvation Army: 880 Fox Ave., Lewisville 75067
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.