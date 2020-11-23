Walmart Lights Up the Sky with New Holiday Drone Light Show

Walmart is gifting the "Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show," an all-new experience that brings the joy of the holiday season to the skies, to select communities across the country.

According to Walmart, the drone light show will visit Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Cotton Bowl.

Walmart said the "Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show" is a free and contactless experience involving nearly 1,000 Intel drones that will be launched into the night sky.

The light show will create three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen, and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from Frosty the Snowman by Bing Crosby to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson, Walmart said.

"After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope," William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said. "From our summer movie drive-in to our Fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we've been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible."

The event will also include pre-show entertainment with music from local DJs and a short holiday special, DreamWorks Trolls Holiday, before the drones take flight.

Eight communities across the country will be able to experience the modern light show live when it flies through their town. From Dec. 4 to 20, the "Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show" will visit:

Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Families can visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com starting Monday at 4 p.m. to reserve free tickets to watch the show from the safety of their own car or a designated viewing area near their car.

When confirmed, families will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event, Walmart said. Tickets are available while supplies last.

Walmart said that all families will be able to take part in the experience through a special live-streamed event.

Any family can watch a live broadcast of the light show on Walmart's Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok channels on Dec. 5 at 6:40 p.m.