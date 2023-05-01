Voter Guide: May 6, 2023, Billions in School Bond Propositions

This year's election includes more than a dozen bond proposals from various North Texas school districts. Below is a quick look at each proposal with links to learn more from each school district.

ALEDO ISD

The Aledo ISD is asking voters to consider Proposition A, a $124 million bond package that includes a 2.5 cent interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate increase. The money from the bond is largely designated for school facilities and furniture but also includes funding for security enhancements, school buses, and technology upgrades. The money also allocates money for land purchases for future sites. Voting "For" Prop A would result in a property tax increase.

The district breaks down the bond as follows: "The proposition includes a new Elementary School No. 7 ($59.8 million) that will be located on a district-owned property northwest of the new McAnally Middle School, additions/repurposed high school space ($20.2 million), replacement furniture for students in grades 9-12 ($5 million), safety and security ($5 million), technology ($6.5 million), maintenance ($5 million), school buses ($4.5 million), and land for future school sites - including additional high school facilities ($17.8 million)."

For more information on the bond, visit AledoISD.org/bond.

CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH ISD

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is asking voters to consider Proposition A, a $716.4 million bond that they said will generate funding for state-mandated safety and security updates, replacement schools for three of the district’s oldest elementary schools, renovations to special education classrooms and support spaces, updates for early childhood education, and more. Voting "For" Prop A would result in a property tax increase.

The bond is allocating $37.7 million for safety and security at every campus; $130 million for student support facilities including classroom and restroom updates to special education areas at 25 campuses, early childhood classrooms at seven elementary schools, as well as strategic updates to Career and Technical Education (CTE) spaces, fine arts, and PE/athletic areas; $199.55 million to replace three of the district's oldest elementary campuses as well as a new, combined campus for Grimes and Salazar; $349.19 million for renovations and updates to restrooms, libraries, offices, cafeterias, and classrooms throughout the district.

For more information on the bond and to see which campuses are being marked for improvement, visit CFBISD.edu.

CEDAR HILL ISD

The Cedar Hill ISD is asking voters to consider Proposition A, a $208 million bond package that will provide enhancements to safety and security, capital improvements, technology network upgrades, new elementary playgrounds, and renovations for CTE, STEM, fine arts, and more. Voting "For" Prop A would result in a property tax increase.

If passed, the district will allocate $10.1 million for new, accessible playgrounds at six elementary schools; $100 million for capital improvements at 13 facilities; $64 million for campus renovations for fine arts, STEM and CTE; $11 million for safety and security updates all campuses; $16 million for a new transportation center and new buses and $5.8 million for technology infrastructure updates for all schools.

For more information on the bond, visit CHISD.net/bond2023.

COPPELL ISD

The Coppell ISD is asking residents in Coppell, Dallas (Cypress Waters), North Irving, Lewisville and Valley Ranch to consider four propositions that are part of a $321.5 million bond package that will improve and refresh facilities. Voting "For" the propositions would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A is a $269,584,000 bond that will build new playgrounds; add shade to playgrounds and refresh interiors. The money will also fund site improvements; classroom additions; enhance safety and security at all schools and buildings; fund buses and vehicles; upgrade network security and add fine arts rehearsal space.

Proposition B is a $39,472,000 bond that will fund technology upgrades and lifecycle replacements of student and staff devices; provide wireless access and audiovisual equipment.

Proposition C is a $2,931,000 bond that will pay for renovations to Buddy Echols Field and includes track and turf lifecycle replacements and seat backs.

Proposition D is a $9,524,000 bond that will replace the turf at the Coppell High School field house and fund improvements at the tennis center, including the addition of a locker room.

For more information on the bond, visit CoppellISD.com.

CROWLEY ISD

The Crowley ISD is asking voters to consider three propositions that are part of a bond package totaling more than $1.1 billion that would fund the construction of new schools, additions and renovations at existing schools, safety enhancements at all campuses and more projects listed below. The total cost of the 2023 Bond is projected at $1,172,472,522. Voting "For" the bonds would not result in a tax rate increase. The district said they are able to cover the cost of the bond package due to the taxes received from the growth in assessed property values.

Proposition A is a $948,240,217 bond that will fund the construction of seven new schools, including three elementary schools, a middle school and a replacement for Crowley High School. The bond would also cover safety and security enhancements at all campuses; facility upgrades, additions and renovations district-wide; a new Crowley Collegiate Academy and renovations to the Johnson CTE Center; student support hub and family resource center; a satellite parking lot for 100 buses; new buses; technological infrastructure improvements and land purchases for future school sites.

Proposition B is a $95,406,485 bond that will fund a new inclusive outdoor learning center designated for children with special needs and a track and field complex.

Proposition C is a $128,825,820 bond that will fund a new performing arts and innovative learning center on the site of the previous administration building.

For more information on the bond, visit CrowleyISDTX.org.

DENTON ISD

The Denton ISD is asking voters to consider three propositions that are part of a $1.4 billion bond package they said will prepare the district for "tremendous student growth, bolstering safety and security, providing technological upgrades and giving enhanced opportunities for all students." Voting "For" the propositions would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A is a $1.2 billion bond that would "cover district growth, student opportunities, and safety and security." The proposition would replace Ginnings and Borman elementary schools, and add three new elementary schools, a high school and an advanced technology center. The bond would also replace dirt tracks and grass practice fields at middle schools with all-weather tracks; fine arts would be improved at secondary campuses and playgrounds would be replaced at 16 elementary schools. Elsewhere, 28 campuses would receive HVAC upgrades, 15 would receive nutrition/cafeteria upgrades; 17 keyless entry upgrades; 14 roof replacements; 12 interiors refreshed; 39 campuses would receive automatic door locks (panic button). A host of other improvements around the district are planned.

Proposition B is a $119 million bond that would cover technology upgrades and provide a new laptop for every student in the district. The bond would also pay for computer lab and library device refreshes.

Proposition C is a $5.2 million bond that would renovate the press box, dressing rooms, storage facilities and parking lot lighting at the Collins Athletic Complex.

For more information on the bond, visit DentonISD.org/2023bond.

GARLAND ISD

Garland ISD is asking voters to consider three propositions that are part of a $1.3 billion bond package for school facilities. If passed, Garland ISD says "the bond would modernize aging facilities, enhance student safety, and provide additional education opportunities for all GISD facilities." Voting "For" the propositions would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A includes safety enhancements and facility upgrades to improve our infrastructure, promote equity between campuses and expand career preparation opportunities for all of our students. The bond will provide safety enhancements including fencing, forced-entry-resistant film at entrances, removing portable buildings and barrier improvements. Prop A also provides facility upgrades including two ADA playgrounds, locker room renovations, new field houses, fine arts improvements, turf fields with bleacher canopies, the construction of a student services center, transportation center, network center, and technology and agriculture sciences facility. Prop A will cost $1.1 billion.

Proposition B includes multi-program activity centers at all high school campuses for various academic, fine arts and athletic activities. The centers provide students a place to practice without being outdoors and also serve as a gathering place for evacuations and security alerts. Prop B will cost $135,910,000.

Proposition C includes acquiring and updating technology equipment for students and staff across the district for a total cost of $40,605,000.

For more information on the bond, visit GarlandISD.net.

GODLEY ISD

Godley ISD is asking voters to consider an $889 million bond package "that will provide classrooms and facilities for more than 5,000 students expected to enroll in GISD schools in the next 8-10 years." Godley ISD plans to build three new elementary schools, renovate RB Godley and Legacy elementary schools, add a new middle school, renovate an addition at Godley Middle School and build additions at Godley High School.

Voting "For" the proposition would not result in a property tax increase. Godley ISD said they will make all existing and new bond payments with the $.50 I&S tax rate residents are currently paying and that funding will come from new homeowners and businesses moving into the district.

For more information on the bond, visit GoldeyISDBond.com.

IRVING ISD

Irving ISD is asking voters to consider five propositions as part of a $702 million bond package for school facilities. Voting "For" the propositions would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A includes the replacement of Barton Elementary School, Farine Elementary School, and Crockett Middle School. It funds the renovation of 32 other schools in the district. The district plans to create two baby universities (tuition-based employee childcare centers), a career and technology education center, fine arts transportation and equipment, and safety and security upgrades. Prop. A is for $538,750,000.

Proposition B includes technology upgrades and provides students and staff with computers, high-speed Wi-Fi, and internet. The proposition will upgrade network infrastructure and implement cybersecurity systems. Prop. B is for $18 million.

Proposition C covers the replacement of the student transportation and logistics center. Prop. C is for $17 million.

Proposition D includes the construction of three new multi-purpose indoor facilities (Football, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Track and Field, Marching Band, STEM, and JROTC). Prop. D is for $45 million.

Proposition E is for the creation of a new performing arts center. Prop. E is for $83 million.

For more information on the bond, visit IrvingISDBond.com.

KENNEDALE ISD

Kennedale ISD is asking voters to consider five propositions as part of a $106 million bond package for "maintenance and efficiency projects, including safety and security upgrades, maintenance and refurbishment projects, and purchasing new technological devices for students and staff." Voting "For" the propositions would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A would pay for campus additions, renovations and upgrades and security enhancements. The district would add a CTE/culinary lab and a fine arts storage facility at Kennedale High School, a library at RFP, science labs at Kennedale Junior High School and capital improvements. Prop. A would also fund renovations and upgrades at campuses including upgrades to HVAC systems and roofing. Proposition A would also pay for security monitoring improvements at every school, districtwide cybersecurity enhancements and exterior and parking lot lighting replacement and upgrades. Prop. A is for $97,930,000.

Proposition B would fund improvements at the Performing Arts Center including replacing the sound mixing board and upgrading the existing sound system. Prop. B is for $345,000.

Proposition C is for athletic facility upgrades at Kennedale Junior High including installing artificial turf. Replacing field lighting and resurfacing the track. Prop. C is for $3,150,000.

Proposition D is for technology upgrades to replace student and teacher devices and update classroom instructional technology. Prop. D is for $330,000.

Proposition E is for facilities and outdoor education at Kennedale High School including replacing the indoor practice facility lighting and turf lifecycle replacement. Baseball and softball field turf lifecycle replacement. Outdoor education facility addition. Prop. E is for $4,395,000.

For more information on the bond, visit KennedaleISD.net.

NORTHWEST ISD

Northwest ISD is asking voters to consider three propositions as part of a $2 billion bond package for new schools and other renovations. Voting "For" the propositions would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A is for educational facilities and capital improvements including new facilities, additions, new land, and new buses. The proposition includes the construction of a new high school, a new middle school, and four new elementary schools along with replacing two existing elementary schools. The proposition would fund land acquisition for new schools, new buses and a new agriculture center. Capital improvements include renovations to district support facilities including enlarging high school cafeterias, gyms and auditoriums, adding bleachers, turf and track replacements, lighting upgrades, and middle school kitchen upgrades and new classroom furniture. Prop. A also covers safety and security upgrades and technology and network infrastructure improvements. Prop. A is for $1,672,193,000.

Proposition B is for home stadiums and field renovations. Three stadiums would be built for Byron Nelson High School, Eaton High School and the new fourth high school. Northwest High School would continue to use NISD Stadium. The proposition would fund renovations at Texan Field and stadium infrastructure lifecycle replacements to the pressbox, HVAC, roof, and stadium lighting. Prop. B is for $301,555,000.

Proposition C is for technology devices for students and teachers. The bond would cover lifecycle replacements and enrollment growth. Bonds issued for technology devices would not exceed three years. Prop. C is for $21,752,000.

For more information on the bond, visit NISDTXBond.org.

PRINCETON ISD

Princeton ISD is asking voters to consider a $797 million bond package that would provide eight new campuses to they say will address the projected growth in the district over the next decade. Voting "For" the proposition would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A includes the construction of one early childhood center (2025), four elementary campuses (2026, 2027, 2030, 2031), two middle school campuses (2026, 2032) and a new senior high school (2029).

For more information on the bond, visit PrincetonISD.net.

SLIDELL ISD

Slidell ISD is asking voters to consider a $26 million bond package for school facilities. Voting "For" the proposition would result in a property tax increase.

Proposition A will provide for a new elementary school with three classrooms per grade level and a tornado shelter. At the high school, the kitchen and serving line will be expanded and they'll make safety and security upgrades to the campus. The district also plans to add HVAC in the WPA gymnasium, upgrades to the Vo-Ag facility and parking improvements. Prop. A has a cost of $25,900,000.

For more information on the bond, visit SlidellISDBond.com.