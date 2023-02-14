Northwest ISD Calls for May Bond Election

The Northwest ISD School Board has called on a bond referendum on major school projects, totaling close to $2 billion if approved by voters this May.

The bond would build 12 schools and additional facilities to make room for an additional 8,400 students. Some of the projects in the package include a fourth high school, an eighth middle school, four new elementary schools, four early childhood centers, two replacement elementary schools and home stadiums for each high school.

The bond proposal would change the tax rate by one-tenth of a penny, according to the school board, impacting the average taxpayer by less than $5 per year.

The referendum will be split into three propositions. Proposition A, with bonds of more than $1.67 billion, would provide for new schools, expansions, facility upgrades and more. Proposition B, with bonds of more than $301 million, would include any stadium work that has 1,000 or more spectator seats. Proposition C, with bonds totaling nearly $22 million, would include technology devices for teachers and students.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Voting for the measures is set for a May election with early voting from April 24 - May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.