Virtual ERCOT Town Hall to Focus on Power Grid Reliability

North Texans will have their voices heard by ERCOT leadership during a virtual town hall event Tuesday night.

Registration is open online for the 7 p.m. event, which will include a discussion with Brad Jones, interim president and CEO of ERCOT.

Precinct 3 Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes will moderate the discussion. Texas Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills, District 9) and Texas Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Southlake, District 98) will present,

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers — representing about 90% of the state’s electric load. As the independent system operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and 710-plus generation units.

The listening session is part of ERCOT's effort to provide more transparency about weatherization efforts with power generators after last year's winter storm left millions of Texans in the dark for days.

In their final report on winter readiness released this past week, Jones said "the Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before."

