ERCOT Says Texas Electric Grid is Ready for Winter Weather

On Tuesday, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an operations alert saying the Texas electric grid is ready for winter weather.

ERCOT has been working to provide more transparency about weatherization efforts with power generators after last year's winter storm left millions of Texans in the dark for days.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

In their final report, ERCOT CEO Brad Jones said "The Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before."

The agency says it inspected more than 300 power facilities and only three are still under review, and remain operational.

"We are confident these 321 inspected facilities either meet or go beyond the new requirements from the Commission and we will continue to work with the other three facilities to ensure they correct remaining deficiencies," said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of System Planning and Weatherization. "Our teams spent thousands of hours preparing for and conducting these 324 on-site inspections to ensure the electric grid is prepared for winter."

Last year, the Texas Legislature increased the maximum penalties for violating weatherization rules to $1,000,000 per day per violation.