Vigilance Advised at Dallas Parks Over Holiday Weekend

The Fourth of July is upon us and many people who’ve been cooped up in the house will head to local parks.

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department wants people to enjoy the amenities but do it safely.

Vanessa Morales and friends decided to spend some time out at White Rock Lake Friday ahead of what could be a busy day outdoors. There were few people out, so they decided to take advantage of the wide-open space.

“Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and most of us are going to be home with our families,” said Morales. “We didn’t want to go to the park because it might be crowded, and we just want to keep our distance.”

But some people are planning to get out and spend time at Dallas parks on Saturday. M. Renee Johnson is Assistant Director of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. She said they’re counting on park-goers to follow best practices.

“We want you to do all the things that you would do in order to take personal responsibility for public safety and public health,” said Johnson.

She said people are encouraged to social distance, pack hand sanitizer and wipe down in benches and tables before using. The and parking spaces and amenities will not be reduced, but there will be reminders throughout.

“We’re going to have help out there for you,” said Johnson. “Our Dallas Park Rangers are out there to help guide our citizens who are in the parks to remind them about social distancing. Our Dallas Marshals are also helping.”

Dr. Phillip Huang is Director of the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services. He said we do not want a repeat of soaring COVID-19 cases like what we witnessed in the weeks following Memorial Day.

“Go outside but stick with your close family members. Stay six feet apart. Enjoy the outdoors. Wear your face covering and mask,” said Huang.

Morales said she plans to embrace the new normal.

“Fourth of July I would normally go to my uncle’s ranch and pop fireworks. But I guess now it’s going to be another type of celebration I guess you could say,” she said.

