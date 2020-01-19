Vigil Held for Teen Killed in Shooting at High School Basketball Game

As Dallas inches closer to a dozen homicides in the New Year, family and friends of one of the latest victims gathered for a vigil Sunday night.

Marc Strickland, 18, died Saturday due to injuries sustained after he was shot at a high school basketball game at Ellis Davis Field House.

Strickland's family and friends said his light went out long before he reached his full potential, so they vowed to let theirs shine in his memory.

Those closest to him said he was known and loved in his neighborhood long before his life was taken by gun violence.

Friends and mentors said the young athlete known as “Fleet” had infectious energy.

“He was a leader,” said mentor and founder of For Oak Cliff, Taylor Toynes. “And I've seen it. I’ve seen it in interactions with him and his friends.”

Toynes said he had a presence that people enjoyed, and an infectious energy.

“Everyone who knows Fleet knows how much energy he had and how he moved,” Toynes said. “He was full of joy.”

Strickland’s mother, overwhelmed by the show of support, shared what she called one of her favorite pictures of her son and embraced people sharing condolences.

Neighbor and close family friend, Jennifer Edwards, said when the cameras are gone and headlines have changed, their love for Strickland and their community bond will remain unwavering.

“We’re all family over here in 75216. People rarely come over here and see what’s going on, but we love our community too just like anyone else,” Edwards said.

A community gathered to remember 18yo Marc Strickland. They say he was known for his lively personality and athleticism long before his name was in the news. Story tonight on @NBCDFW at 10. pic.twitter.com/eqDug1rDHb — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) January 20, 2020

The day following the shooting, Dallas police identified three persons of interests -- all juveniles.

A 15-year-old who turned himself in is now charged with murder.