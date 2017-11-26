There was little room to move as people packed the Freestone County Courthouse in Fairfield Sunday night to pray for the family of fallen officer Trooper Damon Allen.

A tribute quickly grew around a Department of Public Safety squad car including candles, bears, flowers and pictures of the man neighbors are calling a hero.

Allen was gunned down as he was walking back to his patrol car after a traffic stop on Interstate 45 just south of town Thanksgiving afternoon.

While the man responsible sits behind bars, fellow officers and community members shared memories of the man who served in law enforcement for nearly 20 years.

Fellow DPS troopers called Allen "the total package" and a brother to all.

The crowd simply listened and waited for their moment to join in prayer.

“This community comes together and has each others’ backs in a time of need, and that’s what we’re doing for her family today," said Brittnay Marberry.

Support also stretched to Allen's fellow men and women in uniform. The vigil also became a call for unity to prevent future tragedies like Thursdays.

"They put their life on the line for us, and they don’t get the respect they deserve," said Marberry.

Funeral Services for Damon Allen will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mexia High School football stadium.

A visition will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowers Funeral Home in Teague.