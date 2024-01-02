Vigil for 21-year-old Dallas man killed in his Ross Ave. apartment, no arrests made

A month after 21-year-old Carlos Rogue moved away from home to start his life, friends and family gathered Tuesday outside his new Dallas apartment to mourn his death.

“How is he going to branch out from our family, get his own apartment, and then a month later this happens? I mean, we want justice for that. We want to know who it was,” said his aunt Victoria Barrera.

Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at the Macallan on Ross apartment complex around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, where they found Rogue shot to death.

“It was inside of his apartment, and his money was stolen and his jewelry,” said Barrera.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Questions remain about what led up to the shooting and whether surveillance cameras at the complex captured the suspect on video.

“If it was inside his apartment, it was either someone that either lives here or someone that's close to him,” said Barrera.



The complex hasn’t responded to NBC 5’s request for comment.

Rogue grew up in north Texas. His family says he did construction and accounting and that he was inseparable from his mom, Vanessa.

“He was my best friend,” said Vanessa Barrera. “He was like my heart, my soul walking outside of my body.”

Anyone with information about the vase is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez at 214-605-1557 or josue.rodriguez@dallaspolice.gov. Crimestoppers is offering a reward in connection to the case.