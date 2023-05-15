allen mall shooting

Victims' Memorial Outside Allen Premium Outlets To Be Removed Tuesday

Crosses, notes and other items are going to be removed Tuesday morning and shared with the families of the victims

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

A large memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets honoring the victims of the May 6 mass shooting at the mall will be removed Tuesday.

The memorial has continued to grow in the hours and days since a gunman opened fire on a sunny Saturday afternoon, killing eight people, including three children, as they walked near the south entrance of the outdoor mall.

Seven others were wounded in the attack and continue to recover.

The tributes, which include at least two collections of crosses, hand-written notes, stuffed animals, and other items, will be collected so that they can be shared with the families of the victims.

The Allen Fire Department is expected to meet with community leaders who have overseen the memorial at about 10 a.m. Tuesday to begin removing the items.

The outlet mall has remained closed since the shooting and said, "The needs of our retailers and our community will guide when and how we reopen the center." A reopening date has not yet been confirmed.

ALLEN MALL SHOOTING

allen mall shooting May 13

Gun Violence Rally Held One Week After Deadly Mass Shooting in Allen

allen mall shooting May 12

Benefit Concert Saturday Planned for Allen Shooting Victims

allen mall shooting May 12

Messages of Love, Prayers, and Calls for Action at Allen Shooting Memorial

This article tagged under:

allen mall shootingallen
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us