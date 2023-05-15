Victims' Memorial Outside Allen Premium Outlets To Be Removed Tuesday

A large memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets honoring the victims of the May 6 mass shooting at the mall will be removed Tuesday.

The memorial has continued to grow in the hours and days since a gunman opened fire on a sunny Saturday afternoon, killing eight people, including three children, as they walked near the south entrance of the outdoor mall.

Seven others were wounded in the attack and continue to recover.

The tributes, which include at least two collections of crosses, hand-written notes, stuffed animals, and other items, will be collected so that they can be shared with the families of the victims.

The Allen Fire Department is expected to meet with community leaders who have overseen the memorial at about 10 a.m. Tuesday to begin removing the items.

The outlet mall has remained closed since the shooting and said, "The needs of our retailers and our community will guide when and how we reopen the center." A reopening date has not yet been confirmed.