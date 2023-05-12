Benefit Concert Saturday Planned for Allen Shooting Victims

A Dallas-based chorus group will hold a benefit concert this weekend to help raise funds for those impacted by the Allen mall shooting.

The benefit, hosted by The Vocal Majority, will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at McKinney High School’s Sperry Performance Hall. Greg Clancy, musical director of The Vocal Majority, said the event will be ticketless. Guests will be encouraged to make donations, Clancy said.

“It’s a season right now. People should be celebrating graduations and weddings and Mother’s Day, but you feel this sense of heaviness in the community,” he told NBC 5 Friday.

The benefit Saturday night will be exactly one week after a gunman shot and killed eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets, injuring at least seven others.

The Vocal Majority is a Dallas-based chorus group of about 150 men. They primarily sing acapella. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the victims, Clancy said.

“Our mantra is '“'harmony in a world that needs more harmony.' That’s really what we’re all about. So when something like this happens, especially something so close to home and the community, we want to do something to help. Anything that we can,” he said.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.