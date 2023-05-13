Gun Violence Rally Held One Week After Deadly Mass Shooting in Allen

Hundreds gathered in Allen demanding changes in gun laws one week after a gunman killed eight people and injured seven others at a mall.

The rally Saturday by Greek Park in Allen was organized by Moms Demand Action, which planned to hold rallies in about 200 cities this weekend. In light of the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, Moms Demand Action volunteer Alyssa Wallace said their message was more important now than ever.

“Mothers Day of Action was planned to encourage and demand that Congress reinstate the assault weapons ban. It was in place previously. We’re calling on Congress to act,” Wallace said.

At the rally, a moment of silence was held after reading each of the eight victims’ names. At least 200 people attended Saturday, including Monique Oliveaus of Southlake.

RIGHT NOW: @MomsDemand is hosting a rally in Allen one week after a gunman killed eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets and injured at least seven more.https://t.co/cuQDOnChnE pic.twitter.com/PQDycSYa4R — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) May 13, 2023

“My heart just breaks for anyone who knew them and this community. This is a beautiful community,” Oliveaux said.

The discussion of gun reform was brought up this week in Austin, with a gun bill hitting a House wall. House Bill 2744 would raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. While it passed a House committee on Monday, it was not scheduled for a House vote Thursday.

State Rep. Jeff Leach ( R-Plano), whose district includes Allen, said he is an unwavering supporter of the second amendment. At the same time, he said he was open to meaningful discussions on possible policies to prevent tragedies like the shooting in Allen.

Asked whether he would have supported House Bill 2744, Rep. Leach said he would not.

“I believe that bill, on the face, is unconstitutional,” Leach said. “However, I do believe there are other bills including one of my own that would have gone a long way in preventing guns from getting into the wrong hands. In the situation of the Allen shooter, that law there would have done nothing to prevent the shooter who was 33 years old.”

Advocates of gun reform said Saturday, their work is not done.

“It doesn’t end here. We’re going to get louder,” Wallace said.