Veterans Day 2022 Freebies, Deals and Discounts

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses are saying thank you with free meals, discounts and more.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. Some businesses allow uniform dress as a form of identification. VA cards and veteran organization membership cards are also valid at some businesses as proof of service.

Also, since Veterans Day 2020, military veterans and gold star families started getting lifetime free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Applebee’s:

The popular restaurant chain is offering a free meal to military personnel and veterans from a select menu.

Bed, Bath and Beyond:

Active duty members, veterans and their spouses can receive 25% off their entire purchase from now until Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse:

Active military members and veterans who dine in on Nov. 11 will enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu plus a Dr. Pepper beverage. Options include a bacon cheeseburger, the deep dish ziti, Mediterranean chicken pita tacos and more. Members must present military ID or other proof of service.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar:

All Bombshells locations will offer free entrees for veterans on Nov. 11. Other items will be discounted by 20%. Families accompanying veterans and active service members will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items. Alcoholic beverages are excluded.

Buy Buy Baby:

Active members and veterans of our armed forces will receive a one-time 25% off coupon on their entire purchase from Nov. 11-13. To receive the discount, buyers must sign up online.

California Pizza Kitchen:

All veterans and active military members are invited to visit California Pizza Kitch and receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and one entree from a special menu.



Additionally from Nov. 7-9, California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20% of a sale to the Disabled American Veterans program when a guest indicates they are here to support the DAV.

Chili’s:

Chili's is offering service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Cotton Patch Cafe:

All Cotton Patch Cafe restaurants are offering their award-winning chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken free to all veterans and active duty members.

Dollar General:

Service members and their immediate family members get 20% off their entire purchase from Thursday, Nov.10 to Sunday, Nov.13.

Fruit of the Loom:

Active military members and veterans can receive 20% off with ID.me.

GE Appliance Store:

Active members and veterans can receive a discount on products through ID.me.

Golden Corral:

The restaurant buffet is showing its appreciation for the men and women in uniform with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 5 p.m. to close. Active members and veterans will receive a free “thank you” meal.

HP:

Military members can receive discounts of up to 40% off and free shipping with verification through ID.me.

IHOP:

The pancake house is offering red, white and blue pancakes to active members and veterans for free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

Office Depot and Office Max:

Military members will receive 20% off regularly priced purchases in-store. Valid military ID must be presented.

Outback Steakhouse:

All military veterans and active members receive 10% off their entire check every day with a valid ID.

Ray-Ban:

Ray-Ban is offering 15% off for military members through ID.me

Red Lobster:

Red Lobster is thanking veterans and active service members with a free order of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders and guests must present a valid military ID or proof of service.

Starbucks:

On Friday, Nov. 11, Starbucks will offer free coffee, hot or iced, to veterans and active members. Additionally, the chain is also donating $200,000 to two veteran-focused nonprofits, Team, Red White & Blue, a veteran health and wellness group and Team Rubicon, an organization that uses military veterans’ expertise to provide disaster relief.

Target:

Military members, veterans and family members can save 10% on two purchases through Target’s Circle program. Members must verify their military status and apply the offer before checking out.

Under Armour:

Under Armour offers 20% off all purchases for active members, veterans, military spouses and family members that are verified through ID.me. Discounts cannot be combined.