Gulf War Veteran Walking Across Texas Stops in Dallas to Thank Researchers

John Mumby made his way to UT Southwestern Medical Center on foot Wednesday, carrying a large backpack and a large Gulf War Veterans flag.

"This walk has given me renewed purpose," Mumby said. "We need to help our veterans in a way that the system was meant to help them."

Mumby left the East Texas town of Waskom on Oct. 3 on a trek across the Lone Star State to El Paso to raise awareness about Gulf War illnesses.

"When I got back though, I was a changed person. My mother told me she didn't know who I was," Mumby said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Army veteran served in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

"Are there lingering issues that cross my mind every day? Yes, but if I focus solely on the negative, I'll never make this 850-mile trek," he said.

Mumby stopped in Dallas to thank UT Southwestern Medical Center Dr. Robert Haley, whose nearly three decades of research have validated veterans' claims.

"Back when we started this, the tide was turned completely against them. Nobody was interested in looking into this. It had been declared a psychological reaction to being deployed," Haley said. "So we did the one study, and oh my gosh, it was real!"

Haley has studied more than 1,000 Gulf War veterans. His research shows exposure to a diluted sarin gas and a genetic predisposition to symptoms from that exposure caused the multi-symptom illness that includes PTSD, chronic fatigue, muscle pain, and cognitive and coordination issues.

"It has just been so gratifying to meet them and see how much it means to them that somebody's looking into it," Haley said.

Mumby was bound for Grand Prairie Wednesday night on his long journey to West Texas.

"I don't want the moon," Mumby said. "I just want a system that works."

ONLINE: You can follow Mumby's journey online here, and on Facebook here.