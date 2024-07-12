Valley View tornado recovery update, farm seeks volunteers

A month and a half since the deadly Valley View tornado and cleanup efforts continue in the small Cooke County community.

Piles of debris are stacked high lining Green Meadow Drive.

The neighborhood took a direct hit as the E-F3 twister tore through over the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm claimed seven lives, including four children.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Across the interstate in Southeast Valley View, a beloved local farm is also still in recovery mode and asking for volunteers to help this weekend.

Todd and Lisa Smith own Smith Farms.

The sustainable farm and its livestock suffered major damage in the tornado.

Lisa Smith says they have managed to clear 60 acres of debris, with more to go.

“The problem that we’re faced with right now is the grass is growing and after we had all that rain after the storm the grass is growing and so it’s started to cover the debris making it difficult to pick it all up,” she said on Friday.

The storm destroyed fencing and the debris poses a risk to animals, so Smith says they’ve been forced to sell their cattle.

They still have a few pigs and continue their honey and egg business so many locals have come to depend on them.

The Smiths are grateful for the outpouring of support and volunteers who showed up to help.

They’re hoping more people show up to help clear fields of debris this Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to Noon.

Volunteers are asked to wear work boots, pants and bring sturdy work gloves.

Water and sports drinks will be provided.

In June, Cooke County Emergency Management released information to the public stating FEMA has distributed more than $2.5 million to affected residents in the county.

The Smiths are not among the recipients.

“No, they said that we don’t qualify because we have insurance, even though we’re very underinsured,” she said.

This farmer is trying to stay positive, keeping in mind they’re not the only ones suffering.

“Us alone, we’ve probably still got six months worth of cleanup if not longer,” she said. “The rest of the community, there’s still a lot of rebuilding left to do for the community. Yes, we’re kind of a month and a half on from it but it’s not going to go away quickly it’s going to take a long time to rebuild.”

There are a few fundraisers coming up to help those affected by the Valley View tornado.

This Sunday, July 14, Texas country music artist Cody Jinks and Red River Station in Saint Jo are hosting an outdoor fundraiser. General admission tickets are $150.

Jinks will take the stage at 7 p.m.

All profits from ticket, food, and drink sales will go to residents affected by tornados in Cooke and Montague Counties, according co-owner Kathryn Goff.

Goff says they have already topped $90,000 in ticket sales.

For more information, click here.

Anderson’s Eatery and Distillery in Denton will hold a Valley View Tornado Relief festival on July 27 from Noon to 10 p.m.

The event will feature music, food and raffles. Organizers will also be collecting new clothing, shoes, backpacks, and other essential items for those in need.

For more information click here.