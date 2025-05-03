On a field often bathed in Friday night lights, 3,000 athletes of all ages from around the state took center stage at Melissa ISD Coach Kenny Deel Stadium.

For 12-year-old Luke Tompkins, it was also his first-ever opportunity to participate in the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games.

“To have it up here was awesome. There are so many districts up in the north that just don’t attend because they don’t do the cost. It’s so far away. They can’t travel, so having it in our backyard has been wonderful," said Luke’s mom, Michelle Tompkins.

“Melissa has won the bid for the next five years, so this and four more,” said Senior Director of Competition and Games Chad Eason.

Eason said the move brings the games back to North Texas after five years in San Antonio.

Among the organization’s three state-wide events, the summer games are its largest, the Super Bowl of the special needs community.

“For them to see the support, just like everyone, you get a little adrenaline rush, you get more motivated, and that’s what our athletes do when they see all the support from North Texas,” Eason said.

For the Tompkins, having the games in their backyard gives Luke, who’s always been athletic and found joy in track and field and several other sports, a chance to step into the limelight.

“You know, we have other kids. He’s the youngest of three. I’ve got one in college. I’ve got one in high school, and we’ve all done their events. He’s been there with us. We all support brother’s and sister’s sports. And now, this is his event. This is what he does, and we’re here to support him,” said Michelle.

The Summer Games is free and open to the public. Eason said they’re still welcoming new volunteers.

Athletes competing this weekend can qualify for the 2026 USA Games in Minnesota.