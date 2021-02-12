valentines day

Valentine Dreams, Pandemic Budget

Valentine's Day is coming up, but it's the last minute and you're on a pandemic budget -- what do you do

By Kristi Nelson

You don't have to break the bank to show someone you care.

Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot, said people are expected to spend more money on Valentine's Day gifts this year than last, which could simply mean people are in the frame of mind to celebrate life and love.

"I think what's special about Valentine's Day is just that you don't have to spend a lot of money," Skirboll said. "In fact, you don't have to spend any money. It's all about showing gratitude and showing that you're thankful for another individual -- your parents, your grandparents, your teachers, your mailman."

Skirboll said this year, most Americans want practical gifts -- things they can use. And because of COVID-19 concerns, dining at a nice restaurant is not high on the list. But some of the oldies are still goodies, like chocolate, flowers, jewelry or new electronics.

Other last-minute suggestions from RetailMeNot include Edible Arrangements, a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, scented candles or even succulents.

