UT Dallas Professor Says US Companies Should Prepare for Possible Cyber Attacks Amid War in Ukraine

As sanctions on Russia continue squeezing the country, cyber security experts expect state actors to wage cyberattacks against the U.S.

UT Dallas Computer Science professor Murat Kantarcioglu, Ph.D expects attackers will try to target large financial, infrastructure, and technology companies first. He says cyber attacks are a cheap way for attackers to remotely access information and disrupt systems to cause panic. He does not believe everyday consumers will be targeted but shared what we can do to protect ourselves.

"We always suggest for people to back up their data. If possible, use two-factor authentication. And especially on financial organizations, I always suggest people to regularly check their bank accounts," said Murat Kantarcioglu, Ph.D.

Dr. Kantarcioglu also says he keeps a little cash, just in case he can't access his accounts. He believes there is a low probability of a major disruption occurring and says he doesn't want consumers to panic.

He says most large companies and the federal government are working with experts to train workers and update technology to fend off cyberattacks. He suggested that smaller local governments work on assessing and addressing cyber security posture and reach out to the Secret Service in North Texas.