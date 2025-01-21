Urgency called for in developing Dallas' bike plan

Dallas says it wants to expand the number of bike lane miles to create connectivity to existing lanes and enhance transportation options as the city grows.

On Tuesday, the city council's transportation committee received an update on progress of the city's bike plan, which calls for adding 83 bike lane miles over the next five years.

Overall, the bike plan would add 611 bike lane miles by 2045, to bring Dallas to 760 miles of bike lanes.

Transportation committee chair Omar Narvaez said there is support for advancing the updates for the bike plan later this year, but encouraged Department of Transportation staff to work on adding bike lane miles at a quicker pace.

"I want to make sure the public knows, we’re saying five years, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to take five years if we can possibly get the funding faster," Narvaez said.

The report also found Dallas lagging behind peer cities San Antonio, Austin and Houston in total miles of bike lane infrastructure.

"The concern is, we are behind other peer cities, how do we get caught up a little faster," Narvaez said.

District 5 Council Member Jaime Resendez reiterated his support for growing Dallas' bike infrastructure but said he was concerned the current map showed a lack of connectivity in southeast Dallas.

"I just feel like we’ve got to have a lot more urgency than 20 years," Resendez said.

Rebekah Kornblum with the Dallas Bike Coalition rode to city hall on Tuesday on her bike to see the update.

"Primarily, if we don’t change anything, our roads will remain dangerous," Kornblum said. "There’s just a lot of people that don’t bike in Dallas that could.”

According to Share The Road Texas, a nonprofit focused on bicycle safety on university campuses, Dallas County had 21 bike fatalities over a seven-year period ending in 2016.

Kornblum says Dallas will have taken a major step forward when a bike network is in place that will allow a rider to get from a starting point to an ending destination across the city.

"It’s not just about a couple blocks having space for bikes but can you get to where you need to go on a bike from start to finish," Kornblum said. "And does it feel safe?”