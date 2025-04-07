Dallas Police investigating a shooting that injured a child

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured a child Monday morning.

It happened at about 10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Meadow Street in Southeast Dallas, according to DPD.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Rosemont at Meadow Lane apartments, where they learned a juvenile had been shot and injured and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

Officers placed police tape around a home near the community’s swimming pool.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC 5 spoke with a neighbor who says her grandkids play with the child involved.

“Guns shouldn’t be around kids,” said Clara Messenger.

Trelisha Clerkley drove to the scene from Palestine and said she is the victim’s cousin.

“She’s just a little sweet, perfect little girl. We just come here to prayer and condolences,” said Clerkley. “We’re praying everything is okay, I don’t really know anything. We're just here to support.”

Dallas police confirmed the child is under the age of five and is in critical condition. Police have not identified a suspect.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.