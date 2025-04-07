Dublin rodeo champion prepares for American Rodeo at Globe Life Field

On her rural ranch in Dublin, rodeo athlete Kelsie Domer is preparing for her biggest event of the year, The American Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

"Number 1," Domer said, explaining that The American Rodeo is billed as 'the richest one-day rodeo event in the world.' "It's the richest because somebody has a chance to win a million dollars!"

Qualifiers have a chance at winning that $1 million outright or sharing it. As an invitee, Domer will get a shot at $100,000 in her sport, Breakaway Roping.

"I won't be greedy," Domer said laughing. "$100-thousand is amazing! $100-thousand is life-changing in the rodeo world, really in anybody's world at this point, but it's a huge rodeo. It's a super fun rodeo!"

Domer is a 10-time Women's Professional Rodeo Association champion. Her sport, Breakaway Roping, was recognized as a professional rodeo sport in 2019. It has become the fastest growing rodeo sport, bringing more women to rodeo.

"So that's why it's really grown a lot," Domer said. "Because we've actually gotten to go on the pro rodeo circuit with the Barrel Racers and all the guys events for the first time in a very long time."

Domer's 2-year-old daughter, Oaklynn, follows her around their ranch like a shadow with her own rope in hand, just like her mother did years ago.

"If that's something she wants to do, then we'll let her do it, and hopefully she can find her true love like I did," Domer said as Oaklynn tried to rope a pink 'dummy' calf. "I think that's cool for people to see I get to chase and follow my dreams still with a little girl on my side. I didn't have to give that up, and I didn't choose to give that up. I get to do it as a family, so it's pretty special. So I just want people to see if that's something that's truly in your heart, then you can go after it!"

The American Rodeo starts Friday, April 11 at Globe Life Field and runs through Saturday, April 12.