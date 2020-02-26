Update: North Texan Stuck In China Makes It Home

After being quarantined in China for weeks a North Texan is back home.

Ashley Jenkins originally went to China to teach English and first spoke with NBCDFW earlier this month as concern grew surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

“I saw people getting sick in the street, I saw people seizing, I saw crazy things that China doesn’t want to talk about,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins remains quarantined at home for an additional two weeks, despite no signs or symptoms of coronavirus. NBCDFW spoke to her over the phone from her front porch.

“It’s good to be back in Texas,” Jenkins said. “I don’t have any symptoms, I report to the CDC daily, I’m okay, I’m really okay.”

During her ordeal in China Jenkins lost her passport, to make matters worse. The American Government, she says, did little to help her out.

“I want people who travel to China ever again to know that if the situation gets tough you are on your own because you aren’t going to get any help from the American government,” she said.