UNT Violin Student on Mission to Give Voice to Autism

This is a big month for University of North Texas senior Joseph Reding. He's about to graduate with majors in classical violin and jazz studies, and he's about to release his first single, 'Held Close'.

"The emotion that I need to communicate is -- you've been without a hug for a while, you get a hug, and you realize, oh I've been missing this hug," Reding said.

Reding stands out for his talent on the violin and shoulder-length red hair. Both are part of his alter ego.

"Whenever I play jazz fusion on my electric violin, I am 'Sir Autismo'. That is my kinda stage name," Reding said. "I identify as autistic and I've kind of embraced that ability as a superpower."

Reding said he was diagnosed at 6 years old with PDD, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, on the autism spectrum.

"Part of my mission as a musician, as someone with autism, is to help spread awareness of how beautiful everybody's mind is," Reding said. "I think it's my responsibility to be somewhat of a voice for people who otherwise might feel like they don't have a voice."

Earlier this year, Reding orchestrated 'Symphony of an Immigrant', which was composed and performed by UNT Jazz Strings Professor Scott Tixier.

"I just wanted to use more of his potential," Tixier said. "I knew he had an incredible, limitless potential."

Reding said whatever his future holds, it will include music.

"I'll be waiting with my popcorn," Tixier said. "And watching!"

Reding is playing at Revelers Hall in Dallas on Sunday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m. for his single release.