UNT Dallas, Navarro College Receive $650,000 Grant to Help Displaced Workers Return to School

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded $650,000 to the University of North Texas at Dallas and Navarro College as part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program.

The two institutions are partnering to deliver educational programming to displaced workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need to upskill or reskill to get back into the workforce.

"Navarro College is very excited about the opportunity to work with UNTD to provide financial assistance for students to return to school and earn credentials that will equip them to earn a living wage," Dr. Carol Hanes, Navarro College Vice President of Academic Affairs, said.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board awarded $9.3 million to Texas higher education institutions in the second round of awards.

Through a competitive process, 25 applicants representing 31 institutions and serving 6,100 students were selected.

Reskilling grants allow Texas public colleges, technical schools, and universities to provide financial assistance to students to cover tuition and fees.

The program is supported by a portion of the $175 million allocation to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board from the Governor's Emergency Educational Relief Fund.

"The Governor and THECB Commissioner have provided a valuable opportunity for our state's future employees to return to school, especially those students who stopped out due to financial reasons," Lisa Hobson, Ph.D., Professor and Interim Dean of Education, said. We are excited to be selected and we have a strong relationship with Navarro College and value them as a partner."

The two institutions will focus on key areas of study that lead to high-paying jobs.

Students must be within 12 months of completing their degree and cannot have been enrolled at any accredited postsecondary institution in the prior full academic semester or previous six months.

Students pursuing associate degrees will be supported by Navarro College and those pursuing bachelor's degrees will be supported by UNT Dallas.

"Texas has tens of thousands of good jobs that are being created across the state, and at the same time we have many displaced workers who are still unemployed," Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said. "It's important to help Texans reskill and upskill so they can get back on their feet, get back into the economy, and drive the state's economic recovery. Thanks to the strong support of Governor Abbott and our Texas legislative leadership, the strategic investment to date of more than $27.4 million enables our Texas institutions to expand access to programs that equip students to enter the workforce with the credentials and education tomorrow's economy will demand."

Information about degree and certificate programs on the can be found on the UNT Dallas website and the Navarro College website. Questions about enrolling at UNT Dallas can be directed to admissions@untdallas.edu and admissions@navarrocollege.edu.