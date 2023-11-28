United Way of Metro Dallas announces major fund benefitting Southern Dallas

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas has announced a new fund to support short-term and long-term needs of the Southern Dallas community.

Designated as the Southern Dallas Thrives Fund, United Way has already secured $8 million in commitments toward its $20 million goal.

The fund, supported in part by current and retired PepsiCo employees, is set to meet the goal by the nonprofit’s centennial anniversary in fall 2025.

United Way selected Giving Tuesday as the day to announce the fund in celebration of generosity.

“These financial commitments are transformational for the Southern Dallas community, and for current and future programs that work to improve education, income and health – the building blocks of opportunity – for residents of this traditionally under-resourced area of our city,” said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “As we build the Southern Dallas Thrives endowment fund, we hope this initial generosity serves as a catalyst to inspire others in the community to join us in providing the opportunity and access to thrive for people across North Texas.”

Created in partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation and Frito-Lay North America, Southern Dallas Thrives was launched by the United Way in 2018. The initiative has since developed programs to improve the quality of preschool education, provide families with nutritious meals, prepare high school students for college or a career, and provide supportive services and workforce development training in high-growth industries to women.

“More than a program, Southern Dallas Thrives is a model partnership and collaboration that advances economic mobility for some of Dallas’ most vulnerable and marginalized residents,” said Steven Williams, chief executive officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. “We know that in order to create a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, we also have to create the access to thrive, and that’s exactly why Southern Dallas Thrives is so successful and why we endorse and support it wholeheartedly.”

Other organizations making investments in Southern Dallas Thrives include Celanese, Vistra, AT&T, Comerica, Trinity Industries, Oncor, Hilti, and Bank of Texas.