United Way lights Up Dallas Zoo with ‘Jungle Bells' event for families in need

The holiday season of giving was shining bright at the Dallas Zoo, as families gathered for an unforgettable experience on Tuesday night.

The annual Jungle Bells event brought together upwards of 5,000 people from struggling corners of the community to experience the zoo’s festivities for free.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas organizes the event year for families enrolled in United Way’s HOPES (Healthy Outcomes through Prevention & Early Support) and Texas Home Visiting programs.

Susan Hoff, chief strategy & impact officer for the Dallas United Way, said this helps parents create lasting holiday memories without financial barriers.

"It’s making sure that families have the resources they need to do the very best for their kids, but also that they have the support to have that time together. Because we know the time between parent and child, that bonding time, is so critically important," she said.

What sets “Jungle Bells” apart is its focus on community support. In addition to the zoo’s light displays and attractions, families had the chance to connect with more than 40 organizations offering educational and support services. Booths were set up throughout the park, giving parents access to vital resources related to food assistance, housing support, and other essential needs.

"We know it's a challenging economy. And sometimes parents need help with basic needs like food resources or housing support. Bringing those all into one place in a fun environment helps connect parents. And it kind of really knocks a lot of things out all at once," said Hoff.

The magic of the night was made possible by an army of dedicated volunteers who assisted with every aspect of the event, from setup to guiding families throughout the zoo.

As the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas approaches its 100th birthday in 2025, the organization has promised even more community events to mark the milestone.

“We've been driving impact in education, income, and health across North Texas for a hundred years. And we're going to be here for a hundred more,” said Hoff. “Providing resources like this, like Jungle Bells, providing job opportunities for families, and connections to basic like health care and education – that's what we're all about.”