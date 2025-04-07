Highway closed in Wylie while police, fire investigate suspicious devices

Southbound Texas 78 is closed in Wylie as police and firefighters investigate a case of illegal dumping that forced several businesses to evacuate Monday morning.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. after someone left a 55-gallon drum and a propane tank outside Texas Dollar Pawn & Gun.

The caller told police the person who left the items near the business was recorded on surveillance video.

In a statement Monday morning, police said several businesses had been evacuated but did not say which businesses or how many were affected.

Roads in the area are closed while the items are investigated. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.