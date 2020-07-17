Unidentified Person Ignited Small Fire on DART Train: DFR

Dallas Fire-Rescue is asking for the public's help identifying a person who ignited a small fire and burned another passenger on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train.
According to witnesses, on July 12 at approximately 11:25 a.m., an unidentified man squirted an accelerant onto a seat of a DART Light Rail train and ignited it.
A male passenger suffered burn injuries, for which he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be okay, a Dallas Fire-Rescue official said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The incident occurred at the Hatcher Station at 4003 Elsie Faye Heggins Street.
Anyone with information can contact the Dallas Fire-Rescue's Fire and Arson Investigation Division at 214-670-4312.