Unidentified Person Ignited Small Fire on DART Train: DFR

Dallas Fire-Rescue is asking for the public's help identifying a person who ignited a small fire and burned another passenger on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train.

According to witnesses, on July 12 at approximately 11:25 a.m., an unidentified man squirted an accelerant onto a seat of a DART Light Rail train and ignited it.

A male passenger suffered burn injuries, for which he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be okay, a Dallas Fire-Rescue official said.

The incident occurred at the Hatcher Station at 4003 Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

Anyone with information can contact the Dallas Fire-Rescue's Fire and Arson Investigation Division at 214-670-4312.