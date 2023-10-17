UN Day Awards ceremony honors 10 North Texans

The Dallas Chapter of the North Texas United Nations Association honored 10 organizations and individuals who are working to make their communities and the world a better place.

Among the award recipients, was a 10-year-old named Paisley Elliott.

"Most people are surprised when they learn that at 10 years old, I run my own nonprofit and schedule meetings with CEOs around the world before I head to 5th grade," Elliott said as she accepted the award for her work in gender equality. "I've always had crazy ideas about how I'm going to change the world and I am lucky to have parents that believe and empower me."

"My husband and I still kind of look at each other sometimes and our jaw is on the ground with some of the things she says that I've never thought about," Elliott's mother, Tali Jones said. "It gives me hope!"

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Elliott has a nonprofit called Paisley's Pals. She has been working to provide quality education and a menstrual health program for refugees in Uganda.

"When I was in preschool I learned about refugees and one of the things I came up with was, what if their story was my story," Elliott said. "It just makes my heart sad, makes me want to do something and say to the adults, what can we do to help them?"

Elliott plans to go to the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai in December, followed by a trip to Geneva for the UN Global Refugee Forum.

"I know, and I've ALWAYS known, that every individual in the world is equal; no matter their color, where they come from, what gender they are," Elliott said. "I will fight until every girl has access to quality education around the world."

Elliott was the youngest award recipient this year. So where does a 10-year-old go from here?

"I go up," Elliott said matter-of-factly. "I work harder to make the world a better place."

Other UN Day Global Leadership Award recipients include UNICEF USA for Zero Poverty, Tarrant Area Food Bank President and CEO Julie Butner for her commitment to Zero Hunger, Restorative Farms Co-Founder and Dir. of Operations Doric Earle for Good Health and Well-being, East Fort Worth Montessori Academy Superintendent Sukai Durosimi and Uplift North Hills Preparatory School CEO Yasmin Bhatia for Quality Education, 4Word Founder and Executive Director Diane Paddison for Reduced Inequalities, and American Airlines for Climate Action.

Tatiana Androsov won the Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ms. Opal Lee was the oldest recipient at 97 years old. She was awarded for her lifelong work in Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.