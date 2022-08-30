U.S Air Force Thunderbirds Headline AllianceTexas Aviation Expo This Weekend

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the annual event, formerly known as the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo takes place on Oct. 22 at the Perot Field Fort Worth Airport. Tickets are sold out.

"Alliance Air Productions is excited to have rebranded the annual event to include a new name, entertainment schedule and modified features to evolve with the increased growth and activity at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport," said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions. "This one-day expo is expected to attract more than 40,000 attendees. Guests can explore static aircraft displays on the Flight Line and family-friendly exhibits and activities in the expanded Landing Zone."

AllianceTexas Aviation Expo Event Information

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Parking opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 22 and close to inbound traffic at 1:30 p.m.

Activities include:

Flight Line - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Touch and tour static aircraft displays, exhibitors, food concessions and gift shop on the ramp. Get an up-close look at aircraft and, in some cases, get a glimpse inside. The ramp will close at 2 p.m. to prepare for Aerial Acts.

Landing Zone - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Explore interactive, educational and fun exhibits and activities, food concessions and gift shop on the ground.

Aerial Acts - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Watch the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Bell 505 Fly-By and the National Anthem Flag Presentation by the RE/MAX Skydiving Team.

Aircraft performers and times are subject to change.

About the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo

The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell (formerly the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show) is one of the top civilian aviation events in the country and previously placed first among "Best Air Shows" in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo is dedicated to bringing family entertainment to North Texas, supporting local communities and opening doors to various career paths in aviation and aerospace. Alliance Air Productions, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and producer of the air show, is a subsidiary of Hillwood, the developer of the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas project that is home to Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Since 2006, Alliance Air Productions has distributed more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas.

Since 2006, Alliance Air Productions has distributed more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas. This year's proceeds will also be distributed to various local nonprofit organizations.

For information, visit AllianceTexas Expo.