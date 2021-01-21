TxDOT to Update US 380 Expansion in Collin County Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting Thursday to update the public on the long-anticipated expansion project along U.S. Highway 380 in Collin County.

The area that is being looked at runs along the borders of Frisco, McKinney, and Prosper, and it is one of the fastest-growing areas of the fastest-growing county in North Texas.

Currently, TxDOT is conducting an environmental review, called an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), and that process is expected to continue until 2023. Only once that review is completed will TxDOT move forward with the project that is designed to help alleviate traffic along the busy stretch of 380.

The current, preferred plan by TxDOT is to build a bypass that would start in Prosper before moving north into McKinney toward the east. But in order to make that configuration a reality, the bypass would force the relocation of dozens of businesses and homes. That is part of why local governments have pushed for a more traditional widening of U.S. 380.

Thursday's meeting will be at 6 p.m. and can be accessed here.