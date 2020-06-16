TX Grandmother Writes Book, Proceeds Go to Grandson’s Diabetes Alert Dog

Grandmothers are known for giving unconditional love to their grandchildren, but one grandmother in Tomball, in the Houston metropolitan area, is taking it a step further.

Royce Roberts, 83, wanted to help her grandson Pierson Hall, who has Type I diabetes. She knew the 11-year-old from Frisco wanted a diabetic alert dog, but also knew the cost associated with it.

Roberts decided she would raise money in a very unique way. Roberts wrote a book for her grandson and the proceeds from the book sales on Amazon will go to his new alert dog. The children’s book, Let's Pretend, educates kids about Type I diabetes.

Pierson’s mom posted a video on Facebook as she told him the news while he looked through the book his grandmother wrote.