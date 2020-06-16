Frisco

TX Grandmother Writes Book, Proceeds Go to Grandson’s Diabetes Alert Dog

By Laura Harris

Grandmothers are known for giving unconditional love to their grandchildren, but one grandmother in Tomball, in the Houston metropolitan area, is taking it a step further.

Royce Roberts, 83, wanted to help her grandson Pierson Hall, who has Type I diabetes. She knew the 11-year-old from Frisco wanted a diabetic alert dog, but also knew the cost associated with it.  

Roberts decided she would raise money in a very unique way. Roberts wrote a book for her grandson and the proceeds from the book sales on Amazon will go to his new alert dog. The children’s book, Let's Pretend, educates kids about Type I diabetes.

Pierson’s mom posted a video on Facebook as she told him the news while he looked through the book his grandmother wrote.

A few years ago my sweet grandmother felt the Lord telling her to write a book about Pierson and Type 1. She not only wanted to write about him but wanted to take all the money earned and put it in an account in his name. So that one day, if he chose, he could buy a diabetes alert dog. ❤️Well, at the amazing age of 83, Royse Roberts became a published author and you can now buy “Let’s Pretend” on Amazon! We didn’t tell Pierson what she was doing and she surprised him with his copy last week. I’ve included his reaction (try to ignore the younger brother talking very loudly 😂) and the Amazon link if you would like to purchase and support both my grandmother and Pierson! Let's Pretend https://www.amazon.com/dp/164575183X/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_RyK4EbNB6GMQ0

Posted by Melissa Pierson Hall on Thursday, June 11, 2020

